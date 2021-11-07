Hellenic Coin Achieves Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00319751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

