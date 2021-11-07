Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 206,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

