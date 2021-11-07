Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.75 Million

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $477.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 390,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in People’s United Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,208,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 5,536,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

