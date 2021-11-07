$0.29 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HCKT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,419. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $645.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

