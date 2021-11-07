Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $570.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $614.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $537.10 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Cinemark stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

