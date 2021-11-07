$278.34 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $278.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.60 million and the lowest is $277.07 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNIT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. 1,375,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,430. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

