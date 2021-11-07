Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

