Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE FET traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.34. 35,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

