Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE FET traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.34. 35,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
