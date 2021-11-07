Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.31 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $24.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. 11,347,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

