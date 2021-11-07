PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $1.90 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00082518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.38 or 0.07275879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.27 or 1.00123231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021931 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,330,156 coins and its circulating supply is 17,080,156 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

