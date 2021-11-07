bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $461,789.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00082518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00083641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.38 or 0.07275879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.27 or 1.00123231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021931 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

