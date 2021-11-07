PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

PAE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 2,431,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

