Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 285,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,689. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

