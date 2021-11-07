$213.46 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to post $213.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.56. 2,465,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,559. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.