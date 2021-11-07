Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $66,799.07

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $66,799.07 and $410.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00416768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01021492 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

