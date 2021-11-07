RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $27.32 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00255595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00101439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

