$0.03 EPS Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Baozun by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. Baozun has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

