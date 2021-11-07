-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYXH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $598.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

