Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 279,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

