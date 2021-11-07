Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report sales of $543.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.30 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

