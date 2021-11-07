Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

