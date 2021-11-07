Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 196.10%.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 41,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,258. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.