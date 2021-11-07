Navcoin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.65 million and $476,220.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00027634 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018527 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,097,825 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

