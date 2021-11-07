$146.05 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce sales of $146.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $528.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.92 million to $530.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.03 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. 537,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,196. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

