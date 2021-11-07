Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $69.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the lowest is $67.57 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.28 million to $288.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $269.47 million, with estimates ranging from $246.12 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.