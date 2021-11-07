NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 245,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NN has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of NN worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

