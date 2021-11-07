First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.31. 2,649,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

