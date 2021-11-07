VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.96 Million

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report sales of $294.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.08 million to $298.83 million. VEREIT reported sales of $287.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of VER remained flat at $$50.30 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,651,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.