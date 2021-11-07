Monetha Price Tops $0.0406 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $369,153.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.