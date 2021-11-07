REVV Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and $3.23 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

