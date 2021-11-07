Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
