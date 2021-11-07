Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

