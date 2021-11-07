Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 944,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.