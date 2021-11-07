Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.980-$1.980 EPS.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $63.25. 450,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

