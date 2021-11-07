Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR stock traded up $10.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.49. The stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quaker Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

