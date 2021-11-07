Safex Token Market Cap Reaches $5.93 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $5,245.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 115.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

