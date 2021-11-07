Peony Market Cap Reaches $24.85 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $111,720.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 49,923,974 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

