Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.