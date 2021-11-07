CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CVRX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 109,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. CVRx has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

