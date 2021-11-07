Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $26,081.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

