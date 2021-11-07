Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.88. 570,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

