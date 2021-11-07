Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 21,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

