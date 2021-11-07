Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $20.22 on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,446,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.54. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

