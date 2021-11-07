Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $303.50

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.04.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,006. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

