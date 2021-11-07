Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.05. 1,261,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,006. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.69. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

