NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,176. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

