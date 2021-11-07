Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE FND traded down $10.02 on Friday, reaching $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Floor & Decor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Floor & Decor worth $44,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

