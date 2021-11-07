Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 4,404,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.