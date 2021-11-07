Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.29.

Avnet stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 767,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

