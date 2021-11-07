$588.91 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $588.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.12 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

NYSE HLI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. 373,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,365. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

