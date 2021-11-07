Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.30 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00264888 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.